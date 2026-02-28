Sabres Trade Deadline Fits - Rasmus Ristolainen

The Buffalo Sabres were expected to be a team in the seller category after starting the season at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, but the Sabres surge since December has them in position to end their 14-year playoff drought, which has made GM Jarmo Kekalainen re-evaluate the club’s options.
Based on the Sabres positioning themselves to be in the top three of the Atlantic Division, it seems highly unlikely that they will deal pending unrestricted free agent winger Alex Tuch, but in the days leading up to the NHL trade deadline on March 6, there are a number of potential trade options on the table for Kekalainen that make sense.
Speculation has seemed to focus on the Sabres investing in defensive depth on the right side with Michael Kesselring sidelined numerous times this season, and Conor Timmins recovering from a broken leg. The name of former Sabres blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen has been swirling in trade speculation for most of the season, but gained some momentum after his impressive performance for Finland partnering with Florida’s Niko Mikkola at the Winter Olympics earlier this month.
The 31-year-old spent eight seasons with Buffalo, logging massive amounts of ice time for a subpar dysfunctional Sabres squad, and was traded to Philadelphia for a 2021 first-rounder (Isak Rosen), a 2023 second-rounder (Anton Wahlberg) and defenseman Robert Hagg in 2021 and his last three seasons have been plagued by a variety of injury issues. Those issues may have Flyers GM Danny Briere willing to retain some of Ristolainen’s $5.1 million salary for this and next season to increase his return.
The chatter got mentioned on WGR 550’s Schopp and Bulldog afternoon show on Friday, and maybe is gaining some steam after a Sabres scout was spotted at Saturday’s Flyers - Bruins game in Philadelphia. Based on the fact that Ristolainen has another year left on his deal, it is more likely that GM Jarmo Kekalainen would opt for a rental defenseman like Connor Murphy or Luke Schenn, but his familiarity with the Finnish blueliner might make a difference as 3 pm next Friday approaches.