Sabres Urged To Address This Trade Need Ahead Of Deadline

The Buffalo Sabres are certainly a team to watch leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline. At this point of the season, they are on the right side of the playoff line and should be looking to add to their roster because of it.
Due to this, the Sabres are being urged to address a specific trade need.
"Their biggest need, however, might simply be some additional defensive depth for their bottom-pairing. Their top four is very solid, but if you want to win in the playoffs, you are going to need at least seven or eight capable NHL defensemen to account for injuries and just have enough quality players that can get you through 60 minutes without being a liability," Gretz wrote.
When looking at the Sabres' current roster, it is certainly fair to argue that they could use at least one more depth defenseman. Adding another right-shot defenseman would be ideal, but even bringing in a left-shot upgrade for their third pairing would be beneficial for the Sabres.
The trade market is expected to have several options leading up to the deadline. Gretz mentioned Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley and Chicago Blackhawks blueliner Connor Murphy as two potential options for Buffalo. However, there are several other names in the rumor mill right now that could also be fits for Buffalo, like Luke Schenn (Jets), Braden Schneider (New York Rangers), Zach Whitecloud (Calgary Flames), and Simon Benoit (Toronto Maple Leafs).
Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see what moves the Sabres end up making ahead of the deadline from here.