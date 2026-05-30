Sabres Urged To Trade $63.8M Center This Off-Season

The Sabres moving on from Norris would be notable, as he is one of their top players. In fact, he even spent time as Buffalo's first-line center this season. Yet, with the Sabres having limited cap space and pending free agents like Alex Tuch, Zach Benson, and Peyton Krebs, it could make sense for Buffalo to move out Norris for the right offer if it means freeing up cap space.