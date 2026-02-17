Sabres Urged To Trade For Maple Leafs Forward

Should the Sabres look to add this Maple Leafs forward?
The Buffalo Sabres are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division standings with a 32-19-6 record and 70 points. With this, they have a real shot of snapping their 14-year playoff drought and should be looking to add to their roster.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Matthew Fairburn discussed 11 players whom the Sabres should consider targeting. However, out of them, Fairburn argued that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann is "the best option" for the Sabres.
"Considering the contract, fit and cost to acquire, McMann might be the best option on this list. And the Sabres could keep him around beyond this season depending on the type of raise he’s looking for on his next deal," Fairburn wrote.
Seeing McMann being viewed as a potential fit for the Sabres is entirely understandable. When looking at Buffalo's roster, it is fair to argue that they could use another forward who not only contributes well offensively but also plays a heavy game. McMann undoubtedly fits that description.
If the Sabres acquired McMann from the Maple Leafs, he would fit wonderfully in their middle six. Furthermore, due to his offensive ability, he would be an obvious choice for the Sabres' power play if brought in.
It is fair to wonder if the Maple Leafs could feel some hesitation trading a player like McMann to a division rival, but the Sabres would be wise to kick tires on him. The fit looks strong on paper, and he would certainly have the potential to give the Sabres more secondary scoring.
In 56 games this season with the Maple Leafs, McMann has recorded 19 goals, 13 assists, 32 points, and 126 hits.