Sabres Were Impressed With Top Pick Rudolph's Upside

"The situation changed a lot from the combine, because we were thinking of picking at 27, and then we were picking 4, so rather than wasting time with some of the people that were running from interview to interview, and we're so far down that we know that we're not going to get to them. That interview is 15 minutes," GM Jarmo Kekalainen said after the selection. "Our area scouts are doing the interviews throughout the season to know the background of the player, they know him inside and out. The 15 minutes (is) just a chance for the whole staff to get to know and put a face to a name. So that's why we called him and had him come to our office this morning, because now the situation is different, and we had the fourth overall pick."