Sabres' Win Streak Shouldn't Impress Anyone – And The Real Test Is Immediately Ahead

Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2026 12:10 AM
The Buffalo Sabres won their third straight game Saturday, beating the L.A. Kings 3-2. But while Sabres fans are happy with the win streak, a close examination of who they beat makes Buffalo's three wins not-so-impressive. And their next six games will be a better indication of Buffalo as a team.
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