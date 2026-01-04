Sabres Winning Streak Ends At 10 In Columbus

The Buffalo Sabres were able to tie their franchise record with a 10th straight win in Dallas on New Year’s Eve, but with a chance to set a record 11th straight victory in the finale of their three-game road swing, the Sabres were outworked by the more desperate Columbus Blue Jackets in a 5-1 loss at Nationwide Arena on Saturday afternoon. Josh Doan scored the loan goal for Buffalo, who fell out of an Eastern Conference wildcard spot with the loss.

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff commented about the defeat after the game:

Was the lack of puck management and turnovers the cause for the loss?

We talked about, we give up three breakaways, (our) puck play, you spot (Columbus) a couple goals. I think we responded well in Dallas after giving up an early goal, we give up another one, we get a power play, given a great opportunity there, too. It wasn't a good night for us.

Why has the power play struggled the last four or five games?

There was like one, usually one good chance in each one. You look at the Benson tip goes off the crossbar, then we miss an empty net. Before that, Quinn off the side of the net, missed an empty net. There were some opportunities there, but overall, we need it. Tonight was a bad night because we weren't quick enough, didn't move it quick enough, didn't hit holes quick enough. That's five on five. Power play, I think we look at it now that (Jason Zucker) will be ready to go back in the lineup. He was good on the power play. He's good around that front could be the piece missing for us.

How important is it for the club to respond to this loss?

That's the most important part. Has nothing to do with winning 10 anymore. Now it has (to do) about not losing two in a row, but responding to the game we just played. Going back in our building and playing a good hockey game.

Can you correct what went wrong against Columbus at practice before the next game?

Our hands weren't connected to our brain. There were plays there to be made. We had some good looks, but we just didn't make the next play. Sometimes offensively, I thought we stayed on the outside a little bit too much. On the offensive zone. We had plenty of zone time, but didn't generate enough. But when you're not hitting the holes quick enough, or not getting people there quick enough, there's nights you don't get much done.

What did Columbus do that you could not deal with?

They were hard man-on-man. I think the easiest way is you've got to create a little bit of chaos. When we had that first space with a guy that was traveling up the wall, there were opportunities to get it inside, and we deferred to trying to play up top, which unless you get subtle picks, we didn't get a lot of opportunities. I'll give them credit. They did a really good job with shot lanes, which we've been doing a real good job. I thought (Columbus) did a great job with that and we didn't get enough pucks through.

