Sabres With “Big Game” Performance In Win Over Lightning

The energy in the building was incredible. I think you could sense tension, you could sense excitement. When the game got 2-2, it was like a real playoff atmosphere where the game could go either way. They're waiting for our response. The response when we scored was incredible. I saw a few clips before the game of some stuff where they have the (Brandon)Hagel thing, and people were punching the Hagel dummy on the way into the building. I just think that's part of it. Everybody's into it. I think our fans been waiting for this for a while.