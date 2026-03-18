Sabres With Playoff-Style Road Effort In Win Over Vegas

We're still in one heck of a battle. When you look at where the conference is at, where the division, (and) the standings are sitting, and a lot of guys haven't been there, and then you wonder how they're going to handle the pressure points inside the game. I thought, like five-on-six, we did a nice job. I thought just the composure in the neutral zone to get that puck to Norris, create a lane, and then basically get an easy empty net goal. There's some real good signs, and I think they're believing how we need to play, how we need to play with the lead, and we've proven that we can win a lot of games by playing that way.