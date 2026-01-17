Sabres Young Star Just Keeps Getting Better

This Sabres forward is continuing to improve as the season rolls on.
During the 2025 NHL off-season, the Buffalo Sabres acquired Josh Doan as part of the deal that sent winger JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth. The Sabres also brought in defenseman Michael Kesselring in the trade.
When the Sabres acquired Doan, they were hoping that the change of scenery would help the 23-year-old forward tap into his potential more. So far, it is certainly fair to say that he is thriving in Buffalo.
In 47 games with the Sabres so far this season, Doan has recorded new career highs with 15 goals, 19 assists, and 34 points. This was after he had seven goals and 19 points in 51 games for Utah during this past season.
Yet, what's more encouraging about Doan is that he is only getting better as the season rolls on. The young forward is continuing to show the Sabres that they made the right call bringing him, as he has five goals and 10 points over his last nine games alone. This included him putting together back-to-back two-point games on Jan. 14 against the Philadelphia Flyers and Jan. 15 against the Montreal Canadiens.
Doan is continuing to impress in a big way with the Sabres, and it will be intriguing to see how he builds on his breakout year from here.