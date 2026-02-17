Skinner A Free Agent, Sabres Prospect Update - 2024 Draft - Part I

The Sabres appear to have been fortunate to have Helenius fall to them at 14th overall after trading down three slots before the NHL Draft in Las Vegas. The 19-year-old center adjusted well in his first season in North America, with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 65 games with the Rochester Americans, and six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in eight playoff games, earning him a spot on the AHL’s Top Prospects Team. At the 2025 World Junior, he posted six assists in seven games, as Finland won the silver medal, and it is likely that with him still being eligible, Helenius will be his country’s top line center at the upcoming World Junior in Minneapolis.