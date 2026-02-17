Skinner A Free Agent, Sabres Prospect Update - 2024 Draft - Part I

Former Buffalo Sabres winger Jeff Skinner was placed on waivers on Monday for the purpose of terminating his contract with the San Jose Sharks. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old cleared waivers and now becomes an unrestricted free agent. The veteran forward’s $3 million cap hit and San Jose's inability to retain salary this season made the chances of a trade remote, but it is possible that Skinner could hook on with another club looking for offense late in the season.
An update on players selected at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas
Konsta Helenius - C - 14th overall
The Sabres appear to have been fortunate to have Helenius fall to them at 14th overall after trading down three slots before the NHL Draft in Las Vegas. The 19-year-old center adjusted well in his first season in North America, with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 65 games with the Rochester Americans, and six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in eight playoff games, earning him a spot on the AHL’s Top Prospects Team. At the 2025 World Junior, he posted six assists in seven games, as Finland won the silver medal, and it is likely that with him still being eligible, Helenius will be his country’s top line center at the upcoming World Junior in Minneapolis.
This season, the youngster’s progress has continued, as he is averaging close to a point per game with the Amerks (12 goals, 24 assists in 38 games) and earning a nine-game call-up to the NHL, but it is unknown whether he will return to the Sabres, since doing so this season would burn the first year of his entry-level contract.
Adam Kleber – D – 42nd overall
The Minnesota native was part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning squad at the WJC in 2025 and scored five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 33 games as a freshman with Minnesota-Duluth. This season, Kleber made the World Junior squad again and has had an uptick in his offensive numbers as a sophomore with the Bulldogs, with nine points (2 goals, 7 assists) in 30 games.
Brodie Ziemer – RW – 71st overall
A product of the US National Development Program, Ziemer made his mark at the World Juniors in 2025, scoring seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in seven games for the victorious US squad and put up impressive numbers as a freshman at the University of Minnesota with 12 goals in 38 games. This year, he made Team USA’s WJC squad again, but has become a force at the collegiate level, leading the Golden Gophers with 31 points (20 goals, 11 assists) in 31 games, making him a possible Hobey Baker Award candidate.
Luke Osburn – D – 108th overall
The 6’1”, 183 lb. blueliner was named the USHL’s Defenseman of the Year last season, and turned heads at the World Junior Summer Showcase in July, which in part helped him earn a spot on Team USA’s squad last December. Osburn has fit in well at the University of Wisconsin as a freshman, with 19 points (5 goals,14 assists) in 24 games.
