Speculation That Sabres Are A Fit With Blackhawk Blueliner

One potential option floated in a piece in The Athletic earlier this week is a trade for Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy. The 32-year-old is a 13-year NHL veteran who started his career in Arizona and has spent the last nine seasons with the Hawks, but Murphy is a pending UFA making $4.4 million. With the inconsistent availability of Michael Kesselring and the injury to Conor Timmins, it would make sense for the Sabres to be seeking reinforcements on the right side of their blueline.