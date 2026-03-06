Surging Sabres Slam Pens, Add Veterans For Playoff Push

Bryson has been a dependable depth defenseman for the last six seasons for Buffalo and may get an opportunity to play regularly for the Jets for the remainder of the season, while Rosen is having another excellent year with AHL Rochester, but only this season has been given a chance to play higher in the lineup by the Sabres, posting seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in 16 games. This season was the final year where the 22-year-old would be waiver exempt, so his inclusion in the trade was an admission that the organization did not see him as a fit in their current construct.