Surging Sabres Sweep Road Trip, Could Be Buyers Before Deadline

The Sabres do not have their second-round pick in 2026, due to the swap with Ottawa for Norris, but have extra picks in the middle rounds, all their picks in 2027, and a bevy of prospects in the organization. Youngsters like Isak Rosen and Devon Levi are blocked within the organization’s depth chart. Both will lose their waiver exemption next season, so they could be pieces that Kekalainen uses to bring back a significant return. Using some of their draft capital could bring back a depth rental in a key area, and there are indicators that the Sabres are looking to add a veteran right-handed blueliner, with Michael Kesselring having health issues all season and veteran Conor Timmins currently on injured reserve recovering from a broken leg.