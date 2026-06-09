The Alex Tuch Situation Isn’t As Bad As It Looks

The latest developments in Alex Tuch’s contract situation may not be the setback Buffalo fans fear—and could ultimately position the Sabres better than expected.
The Buffalo Sabres would undoubtedly prefer to keep Alex Tuch in the fold, but wanting to retain a player and agreeing on his value are often two very different conversations.
As free agency inches closer, the gap between the two sides appears to remain significant.
NHL insider Darren Dreger recently reported that Buffalo and Tuch have made little progress toward a new contract, with the veteran winger now trending toward testing the open market.
For a franchise trying to climb back into Stanley Cup contention, losing a top-six forward is hardly an ideal scenario.
Yet there may be another side to this story that deserves just as much attention.
The Price Of Winning
Tuch is shaping up to be one of the premier names available, and players with his combination of size, speed, leadership and offensive production rarely come cheap.
That reality creates an uncomfortable question for Buffalo's front office.
How much is too much?
Long-term contracts handed out in free agency have a habit of looking much better on signing day than they do three or four years later. Teams aren't simply paying for what a player has done—they're betting on what he'll continue to do as he moves deeper into his 30s.
That's where patience can become an organization's greatest asset.
Looking Beyond The Headlines
At first glance, the possibility of losing Tuch feels like a setback.
He's been an important piece of Buffalo's core and a consistent contributor offensively.
But his most recent playoff appearance left plenty to be desired.
During the Sabres' seven-game series loss to the Montreal Canadiens, Tuch failed to record a single point, an unexpected quiet stretch for one of the club's top forwards.
One series won't define his value or dramatically alter his market, but it does reinforce the difficult reality Buffalo faces.
Committing massive money over a lengthy term carries significant risk, even for productive players.
Meanwhile, the organization has important business still ahead.
Promising young talents like Zach Benson and Bowen Byram will require new contracts, and maintaining long-term salary cap flexibility could prove just as valuable as retaining one established veteran.
A Gamble That Could Pay Off
Free agency doesn't open until July, leaving plenty of time for negotiations to change direction.
The Sabres and Tuch could still find common ground and agree on a contract that satisfies both sides.
But if that doesn't happen, Buffalo may discover that walking away from an expensive deal isn't a loss at all.
Sometimes the smartest organizations aren't the ones that win the bidding war.
They're the ones disciplined enough to know when not to participate.
If Alex Tuch reaches the open market, someone is likely to reward him with the kind of contract every player dreams about.
Whether Buffalo ultimately regrets missing out—or quietly celebrates avoiding a financial commitment that limits its future—won't be determined this summer.
It will be decided years from now, when today's difficult decision becomes tomorrow's defining moment.