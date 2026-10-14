The Case For The Sabres To Acquire Star Goalie Hellebuyck From Winnipeg

Before you do a spit-take, let’s look at the two Sabres goalies coach Lindy Ruff has used this season, starting with veteran Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. In four games this season, Luukkonen has posted a .812 save percentage and a 3.67 GAA. He helped Buffalo to a win Monday night, but his save percentage has been an accurate depiction of the Sabres’ season. He didn’t get much help from his Buffalo teammates many nights, but his job is to give his team a chance to win, and more often than not, Luukkonen hasn’t got the job done.