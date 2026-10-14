The Case For The Sabres To Acquire Star Goalie Hellebuyck From Winnipeg

Jerome Miron, Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2026 12:54 AM
The Buffalo Sabres have got out to a mediocre start to the season, and goaltending has been an issue. But could the Sabres circle back on a trade for Winnipeg Jets superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck? The answer to that, according to THN's Senior Digital correspondent, is a hearty 'yes'.
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