The Ex-Files - How Are Former Sabres Doing? - Pacific Division

Buffalo Sabres
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 20, 2026 8:30 PMPublished Oct 20, 2026 8:30 PM
Here is an update on former Sabres currently playing in the Pacific Division.
The Buffalo Sabres are in the middle of the pack in the Atlantic Division nearly one month into the 2026-27 regular season, but we throughout the year will keep tabs on former Sabres around the NHL.
Devin Cooley - Calgary
The 29-year-old played for Rochester and was called up by the Sabres during the 2023-24 season, but never played. He was later traded to San Jose for a 7th round pick and played six games for the Sharks. Last season, the California native signed with Calgary and had a 2.69 GAA and 909 save % in 31 games. This season, he is 1-2-0, with a 4.01 GAA, and .868 save % with the struggling Flames.
Matthew Savoie - Edmonton
The former Sabres first-rounder was dealt in the summer of 2024 for Ryan McLeod, and after a strong year in the AHL (54 points in 66 games), the 22-year-old made the Oilers and scored 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) in 82 games as a rookie. Savoie suffered an injury in the offseason and was placed on LTIR. He is expected to return sometime in November.
Joel Armia - Los Angeles
The former Sabres first-rounder played one game for Buffalo before being included in the Evander Kane-Tyler Myers deal with Winnipeg. He spent three years with the Jets, and seven years with Montreal before signing with the Kings last season. This year, he has one goal in six games for Los Angeles.
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Michael Kesselring - San Jose
The big righty blueliner was supposed to be the centerpiece of the JJ Peterka trade with Utah in June 2025, but that turned out to be Josh Doan. Kesselring struggled with a variety of injuries last season, and was limited to 34 games, playing mostly bottom-pairing minutes and posting only two assists. After being dealt to the Sharks for a swap of first round picks, the 26-year-old is playing in San Jose’s top-four, averaging nearly 20 minutes a night, and has two assists in nine games.
Brandon Montour - Seattle
Montour played parts of two seasons in Buffalo before being dealt to Florida for a third-round pick in 2021. His career thrived with the Panthers, where he won a Stanley Cup in 2024, and then signed as a free agent with Seattle. In his third season with the Kraken, Montour has five assists in eight games.
Luke Schenn - Vancouver
The veteran journeyman was acquired by the Sabres at the trade deadline, and with his 10th NHL club, he played four regular-season and two playoff games. Schenn signed a free agent deal with Vancouver and is playing in his third stint with the Canucks. In seven games, the 36-year-old has two assists.
Jack Eichel - Vegas
The Stanley Cup and Olympic gold medal winner is off to a red-hot start for the Golden Knights and is on pace to exceed 100 points for the first time. In 10 games, the former second overall pick has 18 points (5 goals, 13 assists). Former Sabre Victor Olofsson also started red-hot, with four goals in four games, but has been sidelined after being checked into the boards earlier this month.
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