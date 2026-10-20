The Ex-Files - How Are Former Sabres Doing? - Pacific Division

The big righty blueliner was supposed to be the centerpiece of the JJ Peterka trade with Utah in June 2025, but that turned out to be Josh Doan. Kesselring struggled with a variety of injuries last season, and was limited to 34 games, playing mostly bottom-pairing minutes and posting only two assists. After being dealt to the Sharks for a swap of first round picks, the 26-year-old is playing in San Jose’s top-four, averaging nearly 20 minutes a night, and has two assists in nine games.