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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 19, 2026 10:03 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 10:03 PM
Former Sabre Jankowski is on pace to exceed his career goal mark
Six weeks into the 2026-27 regular season, we are checking in on former Sabres around the NHL.
Mark Jankowski - Carolina
The Stanley Cup champions have four former Sabres on their roster, including Taylor Hall, who missed two weeks with an upper-body injury. Jankowski, who split time between the AHL and NHL in 2021-22 and played 19 games in Buffalo, had his best offensive season in seven years last season with 21 points, and is on pace to top his career-best goal total. He is currently third on the Canes with 10 goals, but only has one assist in 17 games.
Evan Rodrigues - New Jersey
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The 33-year-old played parts of five seasons in Buffalo and has been well-traveled since, with stops in Pittsburgh, Toronto, Colorado, and Florida. He was dealt to the Devils last summer in the deal for goalie Jacob Markstrom and is playing a key depth role in New Jersey. Rodrigues has 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists) in 22 games.
Logan Stanley - NY Islanders
The big blueliner was acquired from Winnipeg along with Luke Schenn last March, and had five assists in 25 regular-season and playoff games with the Sabres. Stanley remained unsigned until late September, when he hooked on with the Isles on a one-year, $1.5 million deal. After a career-high 26 points last season, Stanley is putting up more pedestrian numbers, with five assists In 19 games, but he is scoreless in the last nine games.
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James Reimer - NY Rangers
The veteran journeyman played 22 games with the Sabres in 2024-25, and after a stop in Ottawa last season, is joining his ninth club, signing a one-year veteran minimum deal with the Rangers after earning a shutout in Hartford on an AHL deal last week. Reimer played one period and gave up three goals against the LA Kings on October 26, and was placed on waivers to terminate his contract.
Rasmus Ristolainen - Philadelphia
The former Sabres first-rounder has been oft-injured in recent seasons, but was impressive for Finland at the Milano-Cortina Olympics and down the stretch for the Flyers on their playoff run. This season, after playing three games, the 31-year-old missed three weeks and returned for one game before suffering an upper-body injury. Ristolainen has played eight games and has three points (1 goal, 2 assists).
Alex Tuch - Washington
The 30-year-old winger was sent to Washington in a sign-and-trade with the Sabres in June. In the first year of his eight-year deal with the Capitals. Tuch leads the club with 12 goals, including a pair in a 4-3 overtime victory over Buffalo in their first visit to Washington last month.
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