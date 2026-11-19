The Stanley Cup champions have four former Sabres on their roster, including Taylor Hall, who missed two weeks with an upper-body injury. Jankowski, who split time between the AHL and NHL in 2021-22 and played 19 games in Buffalo, had his best offensive season in seven years last season with 21 points, and is on pace to top his career-best goal total. He is currently third on the Canes with 10 goals, but only has one assist in 17 games.