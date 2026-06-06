The Man Who Built The Sabres Twice: Gerry Meehan Dies At 79

He also played a decisive role in one of the most consequential trades in Sabres history, insisting on retaining Mogilny during discussions with the New York Islanders and instead sending Pierre Turgeon the other way. That decision directly set the stage for the formation of one of the league’s most explosive offensive duos, as LaFontaine and Mogilny combined for historic production in the early 1990s, including a 1992-93 season in which LaFontaine posted 148 points and Mogilny scored 76 goals.