The Man Who Built The Sabres Twice: Gerry Meehan Dies At 79

A foundational Sabres figure who rose from expansion draft selection to captain and eventually architect of Buffalo’s most transformative roster moves, Gerry Meehan’s influence spanned generations of franchise history before his passing at 79.
Gerry Meehan, one of the rare figures whose influence bridged the birth of a franchise and its rise into a contender, has died at 79, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the Buffalo Sabres from expansion curiosity to hockey institution.
Meehan’s connection to Buffalo began in 1970 when he was selected in the NHL expansion draft, joining a brand-new organization still searching for identity and direction. He immediately became one of the team’s most productive forwards, finishing third in both goals and points during the Sabres’ inaugural season and recording the first assist in franchise history, an early marker of his place in the team’s foundation.
Early Leadership And Buffalo’s First Playoff Step
By his second season, Meehan had already become a central voice in the locker room and was named captain, only the second in franchise history. He held that role through October 1974, guiding a young roster through growing pains and into its first postseason appearance in 1972-73. That year, he also delivered a career-best 31 goals, anchoring Buffalo’s early competitive breakthrough.
Over the course of a 10-year NHL career, Meehan played for Toronto, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Vancouver, Atlanta, and Washington. Though his journey took him across the league, his identity remained closely tied to Buffalo, where his playing days first took shape and where his most lasting contributions would eventually emerge.
Following his retirement, Meehan shifted into law, earning his degree from the University at Buffalo before rejoining the Sabres organization in a front office role under Scotty Bowman in 1984. That move marked the beginning of a second career that would prove even more impactful than his time on the ice.
Building A Powerhouse In Buffalo
Meehan rose to become Buffalo’s fourth general manager during the 1986-87 season, taking over a franchise ready to transition from promise to expectation. His tenure became defined by a series of bold, franchise-altering decisions that reshaped the Sabres’ competitive core and elevated them into one of the NHL’s most dangerous teams in the 1990s.
He was responsible for acquiring several cornerstone players, including Pat LaFontaine, Dale Hawerchuk, and Dominik Hasek, moves that fundamentally changed Buffalo’s trajectory. His pursuit of Alexander Mogilny also became one of the most significant international acquisitions in NHL history, as Meehan and Sabres staff navigated the complex and risky process of bringing the Soviet star to North America in 1989.
Meehan’s role in that operation extended beyond scouting and negotiation, involving direct coordination during Mogilny’s defection and transition to the NHL. That move helped open the door for other Soviet players to follow in subsequent years and marked a turning point in league history.
He also played a decisive role in one of the most consequential trades in Sabres history, insisting on retaining Mogilny during discussions with the New York Islanders and instead sending Pierre Turgeon the other way. That decision directly set the stage for the formation of one of the league’s most explosive offensive duos, as LaFontaine and Mogilny combined for historic production in the early 1990s, including a 1992-93 season in which LaFontaine posted 148 points and Mogilny scored 76 goals.
Perhaps his most defining move came in the acquisition of Dominik Hasek, then an overlooked backup goaltender in Chicago. Meehan’s conviction in Hasek’s potential proved transformative, as the netminder evolved into one of the most dominant goaltenders in NHL history, capturing six Vezina Trophies and two Hart Trophies during his time in Buffalo.
Meehan remained in the Sabres’ front office through the 1995-96 season before continuing his involvement with the organization through alumni events and community engagement. In recognition of his contributions, he was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Mirella; their children Dan, Adam, and Kate; and their grandchildren Christian, Alexander, Nathan, and Juniper.