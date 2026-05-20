The Moment Buffalo Had Been Waiting For Lasted About Half a Second

The Sabres had dug themselves out of a 2-0 hole to tie the game in the third period and were pressing hard, playing some of their best hockey of the series when defenseman Bowen Byram unleashed a shot from the point on Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobeš. The save was made, but the puck didn't stay buried. Buffalo players swarmed the crease, jabbing at it relentlessly until it squeaked free and slid across the goal line. The Sabres erupted. The building erupted. And then the referee's hand went up, the goal was waved off, and the noise turned into something much harder to describe.