The Sabres May Have Been Looking At Tage Thompson All Wrong

A postseason lineup shift may have quietly exposed a long-standing misread of Tage Thompson’s ideal role—and it could force Buffalo to rethink its entire offseason blueprint.
One lineup adjustment made during the playoffs may have quietly revealed the blueprint for the Buffalo Sabres’ offseason.
A Playoff Experiment Worth Revisiting
When Buffalo reshuffled its top line against Montreal, the move initially looked like an in-series adjustment. Instead, it may have created a much larger conversation that extends well beyond the postseason.
The Sabres moved Tage Thompson from center back to the wing, placing Josh Norris in the middle with Zach Benson completing the trio. The combination changed the look of Buffalo’s attack and, perhaps more importantly, reopened the debate over where one of the organization’s most dangerous offensive players is most effective.
That question is likely to influence nearly every major roster decision the front office makes this summer.
Building Around Strengths Instead Of Necessity
For much of last season, Thompson’s return to center was driven as much by circumstance as strategy.
Injuries to Josh Norris and Jiri Kulich forced Buffalo to rely on its leading scorer down the middle, and he responded with another 40-goal campaign while handling difficult minutes against top competition.
The production justified the move, but the workload was substantial. As the postseason progressed, Buffalo elected to simplify Thompson’s responsibilities by shifting him back to the wing, allowing him to focus on creating offense rather than managing every detail that comes with playing center.
Earlier in the season, Thompson embraced the opportunity to play the position.
“It kept me more involved in the play.”
His performance supported that belief throughout the regular season, but the playoff adjustment demonstrated there may be another way to maximize his impact.
Lindy Ruff’s Philosophy Offers A Clue
The Sabres already possess an intriguing collection of natural centers, making positional flexibility one of the organization’s more valuable assets.
Josh Norris, Ryan McLeod, Jiri Kulich, Noah Ostlund and Konsta Helenius all provide options capable of playing down the middle, giving head coach Lindy Ruff multiple ways to structure his lineup.
Ruff recently explained why he views that depth as an advantage rather than a complication.
“I actually look at it that it’s great because you can always have wingers that you can’t move to center, but you can have centers that you can always move to the wing.”
That philosophy creates opportunities to build scoring lines without forcing players into permanent roles.
Why Buffalo’s Offseason Priorities Could Shift
The discussion surrounding Alex Tuch’s future has naturally focused on replacing a top-line winger if he is no longer part of the roster.
But if the Sabres view Thompson as a long-term winger, the more pressing need becomes strengthening the middle of the ice instead of searching for another player with similar offensive traits.
That subtle distinction could reshape Buffalo’s entire approach to free agency and the trade market. Rather than filling one vacancy with another winger, the organization could pursue a center capable of driving play while allowing Thompson to operate in a role that emphasizes his scoring ability.
For general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, determining where Thompson fits best may be the first decision that informs every move that follows.
The answer could define not only Buffalo’s top line, but the direction of the franchise entering next season.