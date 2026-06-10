The Sabres May Want To Think Twice Before Chasing Dylan Larkin

Buffalo desperately needs a top-line center, but the price to pry Dylan Larkin away from a division rival may simply be too steep.
One phone call could reshape the balance of power in the Atlantic Division—but it might cost the Buffalo Sabres more than any other team in hockey.
Atlantic Division Rivals May Have To Pay Extra For Dylan Larkin
The possibility of Dylan Larkin leaving the Detroit Red Wings has quickly become one of the NHL offseason's biggest storylines, but any team hoping to pry away the veteran captain from within the division should expect a significantly steeper price.
According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, general manager Steve Yzerman isn't eager to strengthen a direct rival. And, not to sound crass, he hasn't seemed too eager to strengthen his own team, to boot.
"The return would have to be phenomenal, though, for [Wings general manager Steve] Yzerman to trade Larkin within the Atlantic Division."
That immediately puts clubs like the Buffalo Sabres at a disadvantage, even as they continue searching for the elite top-line center who could accelerate their climb back into playoff contention.
Is Larkin Worth The Dough?
The Sabres entered the offseason needing more stability down the middle, particularly in the faceoff circle and on the power play. Larkin addresses both concerns while bringing proven leadership and consistent offensive production.
The 29-year-old finished the season with 67 points, scoring 34 goals while adding 33 assists in 74 games. He also won 52.9 percent of his faceoffs and produced 24 power-play points, giving Buffalo exactly the type of two-way presence it has lacked in recent years.
The challenge isn't identifying the fit—it's convincing Detroit to make a deal with a division opponent.
Adding another layer of complexity, Larkin possesses a full no-trade clause, giving him substantial control over the process. St. James reported that his initial preferred destinations include the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights. The Red Wings have reportedly asked for Larkin to expand that list and he has reportedly added the Anaheim Ducks, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the New York Islanders to the mix.
If Buffalo ever receives consideration, the asking price could become even more aggressive than a traditional blockbuster package.
The Sabres would likely have to part with Jack Quinn, top defensive prospect Radim Mrtka, and multiple draft picks. Is Dylan Larkin really worth that kind of package? That's a difficult case to make.
There's no question Larkin is an excellent player, but the caliber of assets Buffalo could be forced to surrender suggests a return closer to a perennial 90-to-100-point producer. That's simply not who Larkin has been.
Despite consistently playing first-line minutes, he has never reached the 80-point mark, let alone 90, making it fair to question whether the price would outweigh the upgrade. Goaltending should be their priority if we're being completely honest.
Could Anton Wahlberg Become The Extra Piece?
An Atlantic Division premium would almost certainly require the Sabres to surrender another valuable asset, and one intriguing possibility is center prospect Anton Wahlberg.
The 20-year-old second-round pick from the 2023 NHL Draft remains an intriguing long-term project, but his offensive development has progressed slower than many expected.
Wahlberg recorded 38 points, including nine goals and 29 assists, in 68 games with the Rochester Americans after posting 30 points in 63 contests the previous season.
Standing 6-foot-3, the Swedish center already displays mature defensive instincts and possesses the physical tools NHL organizations covet. The lingering question is whether enough offense will ever emerge to elevate him beyond a supporting role.
Current projection models remain cautious. HockeyStats.com estimates Wahlberg has a 29 percent chance of becoming a full-time NHL player and only a 6 percent probability of developing into a "star," defined as a top-20-percent forward across the league.
Those numbers don't eliminate the possibility of a breakout, but they do illustrate why Buffalo could ultimately view him as an acceptable sacrifice if the reward is a proven No. 1 center entering his prime.
At this point, everything remains speculative. Still, one thing appears increasingly clear: if the Sabres want to land Dylan Larkin, they won't simply have to outbid the rest of the league.
They'll have to convince Steve Yzerman that helping an Atlantic Division rival is worth an extraordinary return.