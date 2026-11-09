The Stats Don't Lie – This Sabres Star Defenseman Is Taking His Game To New Heights

Nick Turchiaro, Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2026 1:31 AM
The Buffalo Sabres' defense depth chart is one of the better ones in the NHL. And one of the reasons Buffalo has a terrific 'D' core is young blueliner Owen Power. He's raising his game to a new level, and he's on a great team-friendly contract. How is Power doing it?
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