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This Buffalo Sabres Trade Has Paid Off Big Time

Michael DeRosa
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The Buffalo Sabres' decision to bring in this forward has undoubtedly paid off.

The Buffalo Sabres have had a great 2025-26 season, and that is made clear by their 45-21-8 record. There are many reasons behind the Sabres' big turnaround this campaign, and forward Ryan McLeod has certainly been one of them.

McLeod is in the middle of a strong season with the Sabres, and that is made clear by his stats. In 74 games on the year, he has 12 goals, 50 points, and a plus-24 rating. He has also set a new career high with 38 assists. 

McLeod's strong 2025-26 season comes after he had a breakout year during his first season with the Sabres in 2024-25. In 79 games with the Sabres last season, he recorded 20 goals, 53 points, and a plus-13.

When looking at how well McLeod has played for the Sabres since his arrival, there is no question that they made a very good decision trading for him during the 2024 NHL offseason. While the Sabres parted ways with a former top prospect in Matt Savoie to land McLeod, it is absolutely clear that it has paid off.

McLeod has simply taken his game to a new level with the Sabres, and it will be fascinating to see how he finishes off the season from here. 

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