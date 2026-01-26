This Great Sabres Trade Just Keeps Getting Better

This Sabres forward just keeps improving with the Atlantic Division club.
During the 2024 NHL off-season, the Buffalo Sabres acquired forward Ryan McLeod from the Edmonton Oilers. The Sabres sent former first-round pick Matt Savoie to the Oilers in the deal and also acquired prospect Tyler Tullio with McLeod.
Now, fast forward to today, and it is clear that the Sabres made the right call acquiring McLeod from the Oilers. The 26-year-old forward has been a fantastic addition to the Sabres' roster and is only continuing to get better.
McLeod set new career highs with 20 goals, 33 assists, and 53 points in 79 games this past season with the Sabres. Now, he is only continuing to impress in 2025-26, as he has 11 goals, 23 assists, and 34 points in 51 games.
With McLeod continuing to thrive with the Sabres, it is clear that they made a very smart decision acquiring him from Edmonton. He is one of many reasons why the Sabres have taken a nice step forward this season.
McLeod has also been red-hot as the season rolls on. Over his last 11 games, the 2018 second-round pick has recorded four goals and 12 points.
It will now be interesting to see how McLeod builds on his strong season with the Sabres.