Thompson Moves Past Olympics, White House Visit With Two-Point Effort In New Jersey

The Buffalo Sabres resumed action against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, with Team USA’s victory over Canada utmost in the minds of many at the Prudential Center, as Olympic hero Jack Hughes acknowledged and brought linemate and Buffalo Sabres leading scorer Tage Thompson out to center ice during a pre-game presentation.
"I wasn't expecting that, (it was) very special," Thompson said after the 2-1 victory over the Devils. "He's a class act, cares about his teammates, cares about his country, his team, and obviously, he scores the overtime winner, and that's supposed to be a moment for just him, and to include me in that was really special, and I definitely appreciated it.......I think we battled through something together, and we're gonna be able to share that moment for the rest of our lives. We're gonna be linked forever with all those guys."
The days following the American win in Milano Cortina have been a whirlwind for the Sabres center, as he traveled to Miami after a snowstorm diverted the charter plane from snowy New York City. Thompson traveled to Washington DC at the invitation of President Donald Trump to attend a White House ceremony the State of the Union address, drawing some criticism for wearing a MAGA hat.
"I think in the moment, we're trying to enjoy just winning a gold medal, all the hard work and dedication and everything that we worked for our whole lives (and) to reach that pinnacle and achieve a dream that you've had since you were a little kid," Thompson said. "There's a lot of different perspectives and different sides, and honestly, I think that's what makes this country great, is the fact that we get to have different opinions, different beliefs, and we're all unique and different, and we can live in the same country as Americans.........I'm proud to be an American, and I have my own faith, my own beliefs, and everyone's entitled to their own opinions and beliefs as well, and I think we should be able to live in peace knowing that not everyone's going to agree with you."
Thompson ended up being a central figure in the Sabres victory, which moved them into a tie for second place with Montreal in the Atlantic Division, scoring the opening goal midway through the second period and setting up Peyton Krebs for the game-winner midway through the third. Timo Meier scored for the Devils with goalie Jake Allen pulled for the extra attacker, but New Jersey could not get the equalizer past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made 27 saves for the victory.
"I thought (Tage) gave us a great game, (I tried) to keep most of his shifts on the shorter side, but (with a) goal and assist, and he was a big player for us in the game," Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said after the win. "His energy was good. I think he's spent a couple of weeks around a lot of really good players. I think he gets to see some of the world's elite, the way they handle situations, the way they handle pressure, the way they handled big games. I mean, there's no bigger game, and he was sitting on the bench with (they) ended up winning a hockey game. So I think it's all that's a great, big positive for us."