Thompson Moves Past Olympics, White House Visit With Two-Point Effort In New Jersey

"I think in the moment, we're trying to enjoy just winning a gold medal, all the hard work and dedication and everything that we worked for our whole lives (and) to reach that pinnacle and achieve a dream that you've had since you were a little kid," Thompson said. "There's a lot of different perspectives and different sides, and honestly, I think that's what makes this country great, is the fact that we get to have different opinions, different beliefs, and we're all unique and different, and we can live in the same country as Americans.........I'm proud to be an American, and I have my own faith, my own beliefs, and everyone's entitled to their own opinions and beliefs as well, and I think we should be able to live in peace knowing that not everyone's going to agree with you."