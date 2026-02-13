Thompson “Powers” US Past Latvia, 2022 Draftee Update

It took only one game for Tage Thompson to make his presence felt for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy. The Buffalo Sabres forward scored on the power play late in the second period to open up a two-goal lead for the American squad in their tough 5-1 victory over Team Latvia on Thursday. Thompson roofed a backhand past Elvis Merzlikins after Brock Nelson scored midway through the second to give the US a lead they would not relinquish.
Nelson had a pair of goals, with Brady Tkachuk and Auston Matthews adding singles for Team USA. Former Sabre Jack Eichel had a pair of assists in the victory. Another ex-Sabre, Zemgus Girgensons, set up Latvia’s only goal from Renars Krastenbergs in the first period. In Team Canada’s 5-0 victory over Czechia, Sam Reinhart played 10:01 and was +1 on the night. Germany defeated Denmark 3-1, and JJ Peterka assisted on Tim Stutzle’s first of two goals in the second period. Dominik Kahun went scoreless in 14:16.
Other Sabres Stories
Here is an update on Sabres prospects from their 2022 Draft class:
Jake Richard - RW - 170th overall
The Jacksonville, FL, native was drafted in the sixth round and has made impressions at the prospect tournaments and summer development camps the last few seasons with his scoring prowess. In his freshman season with the UConn Huskies, Richard had 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) in 36 games, and as a sophomore more than doubled his offensive output, averaging over a point per game (15 goals, 28 assists) in 34 games.
The 21-year-old was ranked #85 in the Hockey News Top 100 NCAA players to watch, but his scoring totals have not been as impressive in his junior campaign, with 22 points (7 goals, 15 assists) in 26 games.
Gustav Karlsson – C – 187th overall
Selected in the sixth round in 2022, Karlsson split time between the junior level and SHL in 2023, but in the last three seasons, he has played in the third-tier HockeyEttan pro league. For Vimmerby HC and had 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 31 games in 2023-24, last season, with Falu IF, the 22-year-old started out slow, but finished with 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 32 games. This season with Lindlovens IF, he has 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 18 games.
The Sabres have a clock ticking on Karlsson. If he is not signed to an entry-level contract by June, they will lose all rights to him.
Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson – LW - 202nd overall
A late-round overager out of Sweden, the 22-year-old played in the junior levels of the Frolunda system, with brief stops in the SHL and second-level Allsvenskan in 2023. In 2024, he shifted to the second-level Finnish Mestis league briefly and returned to the third-level HockeyEttan league in Sweden. Last season, with Vasterviks IF, he had 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 28 games, and was loaned to the second-level Tingsryds AIF club, where he has one assist in 14 regular season and relegation games. This season he has returned to HockeyEttan with Karlskrona HK and has 28 points (9 goals, 19 assists) in 33 games. Like Karlsson, the Sabres will not retain rights on JRB if he is not signed by June.
Linus Sjodin – RW – 211th overall
Sjodin was selected as an overager after playing most of 2022 in the SHL, and has played the last three seasons with Rogle. In 155 games, the 23-year-old had just 20 points (5 goals, 15 assists). This season, Sjodin has five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 25 games. Buffalo will also lose exclusive rights on the Swedish blueliner if not signed this June.
