Thompson “Powers” US Past Latvia, 2022 Draftee Update

A late-round overager out of Sweden, the 22-year-old played in the junior levels of the Frolunda system, with brief stops in the SHL and second-level Allsvenskan in 2023. In 2024, he shifted to the second-level Finnish Mestis league briefly and returned to the third-level HockeyEttan league in Sweden. Last season, with Vasterviks IF, he had 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 28 games, and was loaned to the second-level Tingsryds AIF club, where he has one assist in 14 regular season and relegation games. This season he has returned to HockeyEttan with Karlskrona HK and has 28 points (9 goals, 19 assists) in 33 games. Like Karlsson, the Sabres will not retain rights on JRB if he is not signed by June.