Thompson’s Trick Trips Up The Habs

The Buffalo Sabres have continued to roll during their five-game homestand, and in the second of back-to-back games, the club got an impressive five-point performance out of leading scorer Tage Thompson in a 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Thompson, who leads the Sabres with 25 goals, snapped a 3-3 tie in the third period and scored into an empty net to complete his first hat trick of the season.
He also registered primary assists on goals by Josh Doan and Alex Tuch in the win, which improved Buffalo to 15-2 in their last 17 games and tied with Boston for one of the two Eastern Conference wildcard spots with 56 points.
What were your thoughts on Thompson’s game?
When he gets when he gets rolling, he doesn't miss his mark very often. He gets it off so quick that I don't think the goalie can adjust. He had one on the power play that hit the crossbar. It was a night that it looked like anything he was gonna shoot was probably gonna go in.
Is the recent success real or are you still skeptical?
I think you start thinking about illusion when you get to game five, when you get to game eight or game 10, and then you lose a game, and you think, 'well, what's the answer to that loss going to be?' We followed that up with the three straight wins, (then) lost a tough one the other night to Florida, and then you bounce back again and win a couple games. So I think the answer is, can you respond to the losses.
Did you give any thought in playing Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in both back-to-back games?
We've got a plan in place, and we looked at the schedule, and just felt, let's just stay with it. I think that Ellis gave us some good saves inside the game. UPL is on his game, and we're trying to stick with the program. I think maybe it's helping him as much as it getting Ellis in to play.
What is the injury status of Josh Norris?
He's being evaluated. We really don't have a definitive exactly the amount of time it's going to be. Right now. I'll just leave it at a day-to-day, which is a good thing. I thought (the cross-check) was a purposeful accidental, if you want to analyze it that way. He knew what he was doing, and he got it pretty good.