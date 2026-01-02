Three Sabres Headed To The Winter Olympics

The countries participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina revealed their rosters on Friday, and the Buffalo Sabres have three players that will be heading to Italy to represent the United States, Sweden, and Finland. Sabres leading scorer Tage Thompson, team captain Rasmus Dahlin and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen were selected.

Thompson scored his club-leading 20th goal in the Sabres 10th straight victory over Dallas on Wednesday and remained on the radar for Team USA after scoring the game-winning overtime goal at the World Championships in May. The big forward has the versatility to play both center and wing, and might be a fit playing the right side with Auston Matthews.

Dahlin was selected as one of the six guaranteed selections for Sweden’s roster, and his role could be even bigger if Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman is unable to recover from elbow surgery earlier this month. Luukkonen was one of the three goalies for Finland at Four Nations, behind Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen and the Finns went with the same trio.

Alex Tuch was in the mix for Team USA, but players such as Vincent Trocheck and Brock Nelson who were on the Four Nations roster were selected again by GM Bill Guerin. Former Sabres that are going to Milano Cortina are Jack Eichel (USA), Rasmus Ristolainen (FIN), Joel Armia (FIN), Henri Jokiharju (FIN), Sam Reinhart (CAN), and Zemgus Girgensons (LAT).

