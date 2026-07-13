TRADE: Sabres Swing Deal With The Capitals

The Sabres have made a minor swap with the Capitals.
The Buffalo Sabres have made a minor move with the Washington Capitals.
The Sabres have announced that they have acquired forward Zac Funk from the Capitals in exchange for forward Tyler Kopff.
Funk, 22, split this past season between the ECHL and the AHL. In 23 games with the South Carolina Stingrays in 2025-26, he posted nine goals, 10 assists, 19 points, and a plus-2 rating. In the AHL with the Hershey Bears last season, the 6-foot forward recorded two assists and eight penalty minutes.
Funk dominated the WHL with the Prince George Cougars during his final season with the junior club in 2023-24. In 68 games with the Cougars that season, he posted 67 goals, 56 assists, and 123 points. However, he has had trouble breaking out at the AHL level at this stage in his career.
Kopff, on the other hand, spent last season primarily in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. In 30 games with the AHL club in 2025-26, he posted one goal and five points. He also had two goals and six points in 10 games for the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL last season.