Tuch Set For Big Payday With Buffalo Or Elsewhere

The status of talks between the Buffalo Sabres and winger Alex Tuch is unknown since the reports early this season that the representative had paused negotiations on a new contract, but as potential free agents have signed extensions, Tuch’s leverage has increased.

Last month, the Colorado Avalanche locked up Martin Necas on an eight-year, $92 million contract extension ($11.5 million AAV) and on the weekend, the Los Angeles Kings and winger Adrian Kempe agreed to an eight-year, $85 million contract extension ($10.625 million).

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Norris Out Eight Weeks At Least

Both players were first rounders in the 2014 Draft and have put up comparable numbers. Kempe scored a career-high 41 goals in 2022-23, and has a pair of 35 goal seasons with the Kings. Tuch has scored over 20 goals four times and tied his career-high 36 goals last season. With Kempe off the board, the top potential free agent forwards next summer are 34-year-old Artemi Panarin and Tuch, who turns 30 in May.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman indicated on the 32 Thoughts podcast that the Sabres winger has to be looking for a deal in the same neighborhood as Kempe, which would necessitate the Sabres coming off their negotiating stance prior to the season that they balked at a deal with an AAV of $10 million or more. If they are not willing to go eight figures with Tuch, then the Sabres could be in position to reap the rewards as a seller, but GM Kevyn Adams is likely not looking for a deal involving futures that is consistent with trades at the deadline.

During the season or as a free agent in July, Tuch is going to get paid in excess of $10 million next season. The only question is whether it will be with the Blue and Gold or in some other uniform.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo