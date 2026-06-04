What More Did Lindy Ruff Have To Do?

Lindy Ruff guided Buffalo out of a 14-year playoff drought and to an Atlantic Division title, yet still fell just short in the Jack Adams voting in a result that has many questioning what more he could have possibly done.
One of the NHL's longest-running punchlines became one of its best stories this season, yet somehow the architect of that transformation walked away empty-handed.
A Turnaround That Deserved More
When the Buffalo Sabres hired Lindy Ruff for a second stint behind the bench, the expectation was simple: bring stability back to a franchise that had spent more than a decade searching for answers.
What happened was far greater.
Buffalo didn't merely snap its 14-year playoff drought. The Sabres captured the Atlantic Division crown, finished ahead of several preseason favorites, and delivered one of the most successful campaigns the organization has seen in decades. Yet when the votes were counted for the Jack Adams Award, Ruff found himself narrowly edged out by Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper.
According to voting results shared by Chris Johnston of The Athletic, Ruff finished just three points behind Cooper in one of the closest races for the award in recent memory.
There is no debate about Cooper's place among the NHL's elite coaches. His résumé is already worthy of Hall of Fame consideration, and many around the league have argued he should own more than one Jack Adams Award by now.
But that's exactly what makes this outcome so difficult to understand.
Awards are supposed to recognize the best coaching performance of a specific season, not serve as a lifetime achievement honor for accomplishments from previous years. If voters believed Cooper had been overlooked in the past, that shouldn't have factored into this year's decision.
The Strongest Coaching Case In Hockey
The numbers overwhelmingly support Ruff's candidacy.
Buffalo finished the regular season with more points than Tampa Bay and dominated the season series, posting a 3-0-1 record against the Lightning. While head-to-head matchups aren't the sole measuring stick, they provide another layer of evidence when comparing two coaches whose teams were competing near the top of the standings.
More importantly, Ruff's impact extended well beyond the win-loss column.
The Sabres endured significant adversity throughout the season, including lengthy absences for key centers Josh Norris and Jiri Kulich. Injuries forced constant lineup adjustments, while Buffalo also navigated an unusual three-goalie situation that required careful management throughout the year.
Instead of allowing those challenges to derail the season, Ruff kept the Sabres moving forward.
The results were historic.
Buffalo recorded only the third 50-win season in franchise history and produced multiple extended winning streaks, including a remarkable 10-game run in December. The club didn't simply qualify for the playoffs; it established itself as one of the league's most consistent teams from start to finish.
That level of organizational transformation is precisely what the Jack Adams Award was created to recognize.
The reality is that Ruff inherited a franchise carrying the weight of 14 years of disappointment and turned it into a division champion in less than two seasons. Few coaches in recent NHL history have overseen a more dramatic shift in expectations and results.
The trophy now belongs to Cooper, and nothing will change that.
Still, years from now, when people look back at the story of the 2025-26 season, they will remember Buffalo's breakthrough far more than they will remember who won the Jack Adams Award. Ruff gave the Sabres their identity back, restored belief throughout the organization, and delivered one of the franchise's most memorable seasons.
For many around the hockey world, that should have been enough to make him Coach of the Year.