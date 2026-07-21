Where Do The Sabres Atlantic Division Rivals Stand? - Boston Bruins

Boston is similar to the Sabres in that they are hoping for internal growth from youngsters Fraser Minten and 2025 first rounder James Hagens, to go with the likes of Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, and Hampus Lindholm as support players. Most of all, they are depending on Swayman to continue what he did last season, and for backup Michael DiPietro to build on a phenomenal year with AHL Providence and take some of the burden off of the Bruins starter.