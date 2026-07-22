Where Do The Sabres Atlantic Division Rivals Stand? - Florida Panthers

The Panthers will benefit just as much from the new additions as they will from getting their existing players back 100% healthy. Barkov is one of the best two-way forwards in hockey and already showed he is back playing for Finland at the World Championships. Tkachuk is expected to be fully back, and his younger brother joins one of the deepest groups in the NHL, with Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Brad Marchand, Eetu Luostarinen, and Anton Lundell up front, and Seth Jones, Aaron Ekblad, Niko Mikkola, and Gustav Forsling on the back end. The biggest area of question is in goal, where a contract dispute led to Bobrovsky leaving in free agency.