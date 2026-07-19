Where Do The Sabres Atlantic Division Rivals Stand? - Ottawa Senators

As currently constructed, Ottawa and Buffalo are about even in goal with Ullmark and Ersson against the Sabres trio. Defensively, Sanderson and Chabot are quality top four defenders, but they do not come up to the level of Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, the departure of Byram has weakened the Sabres defensive depth, and Ottawa draws close to even with the second and third pairing blueliners. Where the Sabres have a clear advantage is up front, where the loss of Tkachuk is by far more impactful than the departure of Tuch.