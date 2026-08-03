Where Do The Sabres Atlantic Division Rivals Stand? - Tampa Bay Lightning

With the loss of Alex Tuch and the Sabres current state at forward, the Lightning would appear to have more firepower and less question marks than the Sabres up front. Defensively, the departure of Bowen Byram and replacing him with Louis Crevier and Olen Zellweger has Buffalo’s defense taking a step back, but age and durability questions with Tampa’s blueline gives Buffalo a slight advantage. Vasilevskiy is in the top five of NHL goalies, while the trio of Buffalo netminders performed above expectations and there is a question whether they can do it again. The Lightning should be a top three club in the Atlantic, but health will be the biggest factor.