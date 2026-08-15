Where Do The Sabres Atlantic Division Rivals Stand? - Toronto Maple Leafs

Bobrovsky is a big question mark, but it is unknown how much his bad numbers were because of the Panthers being poor in front of him. The trio of Buffalo netminders performed above expectations and there is a question whether they can do it again. The Leafs could be a top three club in the Atlantic if everything goes right, but they should be in the wildcard mix in the East, which is where the Sabres will likely be unless they pull off a trade for Connor Hellebuyck.