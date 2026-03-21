Will The Sabres Live Or Die In LA?

3/21/26 - 4:00pm at Crypto Dot Com Arena, in Los Angeles, CA
Buffalo – 43-20-6 | - 92 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division
Los Angeles – 28-24-16 | - 72 points – 4th place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 20.3% (17th)
Penalty Kill – 83.3% (3rd)
Los Angeles
Power Play – 17.3% (24th)
Penalty Kill - 75.5% (29th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 69 GP, 35 G, 36 A, 71 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 65 GP, 14 G, 48 A, 62 PTS
Alex Tuch: 66 GP, 28 G, 30 A, 58 PTS
Los Angeles
Artemi Panarin: 64 GP, 23 G, 49 A, 72 PTS
Adrian Kempe: 67 GP, 26 G, 32 A, 58 PTS
Kevin Fiala: 56 GP, 18 G, 22 A, 40 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (16-8-2, 2.56 GAA, .909 Sv %)
Los Angeles – Darcy Kuemper (17-13-11, 2.65 GAA, .897 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Zach Benson - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Bowen Byram
Logan Stanley - Zach Metsa
Ex. Luke Schenn
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Jordan Greenway (undisclosed, Jan. 22; injured reserve)
Notes
The Sabres have earned at least one point in 18 of their last 21 contests (17-3-1), including wins in 11 of their last 12 games.
Buffalo has recorded a shutout in each of its last two games, marking the first time since April 16, 2006 vs. Toronto (Ryan Miller) and April 18, 2006 at Carolina (Martin Biron) that two different Sabres goaltenders recorded a shutout in back-to-back games.
With a shutout in today’s game, the Sabres would match the franchise
record for the most consecutive shutouts (3), which was set by Biron from Jan. 18 to 24, 2003.
The Sabres’ current team shutout sequence sits at 164:07, the ninth-longest in team history. Buffalo has also gone 165:12 without allowing a goal on the road. If the team holds Los Angeles scoreless for 42:58 today, it would set a new franchise record for longest road shutout sequence.
The Sabres have 32 wins in their last 40 games, tied for the fourth-most wins by an NHL team all-time in any 40-game span. Only Boston (33 in 1970-71 and 35 in 1929-30), Detroit (33 in 1995-
96) and Montreal (33 in 1977-78) have recorded more.
The Sabres are riding a franchise-record 12-game road point streak (11-0-1) that dates back to Jan. 20 at Nashville.
Buffalo’s 11 road wins and 23 road points in that span are both the most by an NHL team. All 11 of the Sabres’ road wins in that stretch have come in regulation.
Tage Thompson has tallied 48 points (22+26) in 40 games since Dec. 9 and his 20 even-strength goals in that span ranks second among all NHL skaters.
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 33 points (10+23) in his last 26 games,
including 14 points (3+11) in his last 10 contests.
Alex Tuch has 10 points (6+4) in his last nine games.
Jason Zucker (4+3) has registered seven points in his last seven contests.
In his last five games, Jack Quinn has recorded five points (4+1).