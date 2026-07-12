Winnipeg Beat Writer Believes Buffalo Is The Logical Landing Spot For Hellebuyck

The 33–year-old is entering the fourth year of an eight-year, $68 million deal ($8.5 million AAV), and has a full no-movement clause until next July. After that, he has a 10-team trade list. McIntyre provides some circumstantial evidence that Hellebuyck will be moved, such as former Sabre Eric Comrie (his friend and longtime backup) not re-signing with the Jets, and that free agent Stuart Skinner (who signed a two-year deal with Winnipeg), has the same agent as Hellebuyck and that the former Oilers starter would not have been signed by the Jets as a backup.