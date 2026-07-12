Winnipeg Beat Writer Believes Buffalo Is The Logical Landing Spot For Hellebuyck

Vezina and Hart Trophy winner has five years left at an $8.5 million AAV
The Buffalo Sabres are arguably not as good of a club than they were after winning the Atlantic Division, making the playoffs for the first time since 2011, and advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. GM Jarmo Kekalainen has yet to replace the 30+ goals of offense and leadership that departed with the trade of Alex Tuch to Washington, and replacing Bowen Byram and Michael Kesselring with newcomers Olen Zellweger and Louis Crevier is a step down for the club’s blueline.
With the league beginning to settle into the offseason, there are still a few unrestricted free agents that could fill some of the gap left by Tuch, but if the Sabres are to maintain the status quo and remain in the mix for the playoffs next year, it is likely that Kekalainen will have to make a trade of some impact.
In a piece in the Winnipeg Free Press, Jets beat reporter Mike McIntyre expresses the believe that it is near certain that goalie Connor Hellebuyck will be traded, and that Buffalo is the most logical spot, but also indicated that GM Kevin Cheveldayoff should be in no rush, and is likely going to be patient and wait for the best return for the Hart Trophy and multi-Vezina Trophy winner.
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The 33–year-old is entering the fourth year of an eight-year, $68 million deal ($8.5 million AAV), and has a full no-movement clause until next July. After that, he has a 10-team trade list. McIntyre provides some circumstantial evidence that Hellebuyck will be moved, such as former Sabre Eric Comrie (his friend and longtime backup) not re-signing with the Jets, and that free agent Stuart Skinner (who signed a two-year deal with Winnipeg), has the same agent as Hellebuyck and that the former Oilers starter would not have been signed by the Jets as a backup.
McIntyre does not rule out other potential destinations for Hellebuyck, including the San Jose Sharks, where Comrie signed a two-year deal. The gold medal winner has complete control of where he wants to go with his NMC and is reportedly willing to waive it to go to Buffalo, but if there is a genuine openness to go to a few destinations; such as San Jose, New Jersey, or possibly Carolina, the cost of making a trade could skyrocket.
Kekalainen’s moves after the season improved the Sabres, but not in the short term. Obtaining the fourth overall pick (Daxon Rudolph), a second rounder (which turned into Zellweger) and Crevier for Byram was shrewd and will help the Sabres long-term, but the club is completely relying on youngsters like Konsta Helenius, Noah Ostlund, and Jiri Kulich to make up the offense lost by Tuch’s exodus, and that is by no means a guarantee.