Youngsters Carry Sabres To Win In Music City

The Buffalo Sabres entered the second of back-to-back road games in Nashville, losers of two games in a row, but unlike recent games when Tage Thompson had carried the majority of the scoring burden, the Sabres 5-3 win over the Predators was thanks to the newly formed “Kid Line” of Konsta Helenius, Noah Ostlund, and Zach Benson.
Ostlund scored twice, and Helenius scored his first NHL goal in his second NHL game. Buffalo held a 4-0 lead in the second period, but Nashville closed the gap to 4-3 in the third before Peyton Krebs scored into an empty net. Alex Lyon made 31 saves in his first start since late December.
Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke after the game:
What happened in the latter half of the game that allowed Nashville to come back?
We got out of structure on a couple of plays. We got caught on a long shift. Intentions were good, but we didn't manage the puck well enough, which really hurt us. And I thought ultimately that's what gave them momentum.
What can you say about the play of the Benson, Ostlund, Helenius line?
Best line by far. Skated well, made every play, every time they were on the ice or in their offensive zone, six, seven shots on goal. That's the type of energy you need. I think when you look at the schedule and you look at back-to-back games, some guys have a little more than others. They had a lot of energy, and they made a lot of great plays.
Why were you comfortable putting that line together?
I think the world of Ostlund, for the way he plays down low, and how smart he's been. I just trust him to play. Give them the opportunity trust them to play. And I think if you keep getting thrown out there, you feel good about your game……It takes three to make a line go and I thought they were kind of connected. They were around the puck together