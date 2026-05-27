Buffalo Sabres Prospect Update – 2021 Draftees

The 6’4”, 205 lb. blueliner came to North America after playing two years with Dynamo Moscow and settled in nicely as a regular with Rochester, with 23 points (3 goals, 20 assists) in 65 games. The 22-year-old logged plenty of ice time with the Amerks and last season put up nearly the exact same numbers (6 goals, 14 assists in 68 games). This season, he has equaled his career-high goal mark with six and 18 points in 50 games before being loaned to the Ontario Reign for the remainder of the season.