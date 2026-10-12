Buffalo Sabres Prospect Update – 2023 Draftees

Ratzlaff graduated from the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds, and in his first pro season, the 21-year-old split time between the AHL Amerks and the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen. With Rochester, he went 4-6-1, with a 3.44 GAA and .878 save %, and with the Icemen, he went 5-7-2, with a 3.10 GAA and .913 save %. With Devon Levi gone, it was thought that Ratzlaff and Topias Leinonen would get more work in the AHL this season, but Leinonen is injured, and veteran AHLer Matt Villalta has been getting all of the work between the pipes so far.