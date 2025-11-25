Mrtka Settling In With WHL Thunderbirds

Buffalo Sabres 2025 top top pick Radim Mrtka impressed at the club’s training camp in September, to the point that the club chose to give him a brief stint with AHL Rochester Americans. Mrtka played four games with the Amerks, but it always appeared to be the plan to send him back to the WHL.

The big 18-year-old came to play in North America with Seattle in late November 2024 and will benefit by playing a full season in junior and for Czechia in the upcoming World Juniors in Minneapolis. After returning to the Thunderbirds, he has averaged a point per game, with nine assists in nine games.

Here is how some of the other 2025 prospects are doing so far this season:

David Bedkowski - D - 71st overall

After trading their second round pick in the Connor Clifton/Conor Timmins deal, the Sabres again went defense and selected big righty Bedkowski out of the OHL Owen Sound Attack. The 18-year-old is a hard-hitting defense-first blueliner who had 73 penalty minutes in his draft year. In 25 games with the Attack, the Toronto native has nine points (1 goal, 8 assists) and 39 penalty minutes.

Matous Kucharcik - C - 103rd overall

The 18-year-old is a product of the Slavia Praha program in Czechia, and played for his country at the World Junior Under-18’s. After being selected by the Sabres in the fourth round, Kucharcik came to North America to play in the USHL for Youngstown, where a number of Buffalo prospects have played before heading to the NCAA. In 21 games with the Phantoms, the young center has 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists).

Samuel Meloche - G - 116th overall

The Sabres continue to draft at least one goalie per year to add to their pipeline and Meloche joins Ryerson Leenders, Scott Ratzlaff, and Topias Leinonen. The 6’3” 198 lb. netminder started 51 games for Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL last season and is the primary starter for the Huskies this season, going in 19 of their 25 games. He is 12-6-1, with a 2.73 GAA and an .899 save %.