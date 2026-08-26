Potential Sabres Trade Or Free Agent Acquisitions - Bryan Rust

The 34-year-old Rust has spent a dozen seasons with the Penguins, and tied his career-high with 65 points last season, scoring more than 20 goals for the seventh consecutive campaign. The two aspects that have to make Rust an extremely enticing target for the Sabres is that he would not be a rental (with two years left at $5.125 million AAV entering this season), and someone who does not have no-trade protection. Dubas would be looking for young prospects for Rust, which makes the Sabres and Pittsburgh an potential fit for a potential trade.