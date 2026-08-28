Potential Sabres Trade Or Free Agent Acquisitions - Rickard Rakell

33-year-old forward scored 24 goals with Pittsburgh last season
The Buffalo Sabres could go a number of different ways as the NHL is in the midst of trade season following the NHL Draft and the opening of free agency on July 1. With the departure of winger Alex Tuch and defenseman Bowen Byram, GM Jarmo Kekalainen is expected to seek out offensive reinforcements to make up for the 44 goals lost by their departures.
We are continuing to look at potential options for the Sabres, now that veteran Patrick Kane has returned with Chicago. Some of the possibilities are not going to match Tuch’s stats, but any additions could provide some relief to the pressure that youngsters Konsta Helenius, Jiri Kulich, or Noah Ostlund will be under to make up the deficit.
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Kekalainen ideally is looking for someone who could make up as much of the 60-to-70 point production that he lost with Tuch, or someone who can fill the leadership gap and/or add some snarl and sandpaper to the middle-six, with the trade of Jordan Greenway to Chicago.
Forward Rickard Rakell, similar to teammate Bryan Rust, was expected to be a trade commodity last season, but the Pittsburgh Penguins unexpected run to the playoffs nixed that plan. This season, many are expecting the Pens to compete for the playoffs again, but with veterans Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson another year older, GM Kyle Dubas could become a seller closer to the trade deadline if Pittsburgh falls behind in the playoff race.
Rakell was acquired as a deadline addition in 2022 from Anaheim, and except for a subpar season in 2023-24, has scored 20 or more goals each season in the Steel City. After scoring a career-high 35 goals in 2025, the 33-year-old Swede notched 48 points (24 goals, 24 assists) in just 60 games.
As with Rust, Rakell is an enticing option for Kekalainen since he would not be a rental (with two years left at $5 million AAV entering the season), but unlike his teammate, he has an eight-team no-trade clause for the rest of his contract. Dubas would likely be looking for young prospects in a trade since the Penguins are attempting to reset while keeping their aging veterans.
Buffalo has enough in their prospect pipeline to acquire Rakell, but his availability likely would not be until the All-Star break, when it is firmly ascertained whether the Pens are in the playoff mix or not.