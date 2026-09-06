Potential Sabres Trade Or Free Agent Acquisitions - Teuvo Teravainen

The 31-year-old Cup winner, entering the final year of his contract with Chicago, scored 35 points last season.
The Buffalo Sabres could go a number of different ways as the NHL is in the midst of trade season following the NHL Draft and the opening of free agency on July 1. With the departure of winger Alex Tuch and defenseman Bowen Byram, GM Jarmo Kekalainen is expected to seek out offensive reinforcements to make up for the 44 goals lost by their departures.
We are continuing to look at potential options for the Sabres, now that veteran Patrick Kane has returned with Chicago. Some of the possibilities are not going to match Tuch’s stats, but any additions could provide some relief to the pressure that youngsters Konsta Helenius, Jiri Kulich, or Noah Ostlund will be under to make up the deficit.
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Kekalainen ideally is looking for someone who could make up as much of the 60-to-70 point production that he lost with Tuch, or someone who can fill the leadership gap and/or add some snarl and sandpaper to the middle-six, either before the start of the season or before the NHL Trade Deadline.
Veteran Teuvo Teravainen has 90 games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience, something that will likely not be a factor for the Blackhawks, who will be without star center Connor Bedard to start the season. The 31-year-old was a first round pick of the Hawks in 2012, and won a Cup in Chicago in 2015, before being dealt for cap reasons to Carolina in 2016.
Teruvainen spent eight seasons with the Hurricanes, where he scored more than 20 goals four times, and more than 50 points five times. In 2024, the rebuilding Hawks looked to surround Bedard with veteran talent to take some of the offensive burden off of the top overall pick. After scoring 58 points in his first season, his numbers dropped to 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 75 games.
The Hawks are expected to be at the bottom of the Western Conference once again, which would put GM Kyle Davidson in the position of being a seller at the deadline, as he was last March when he dealt Jason Dickinson, Connor Murphy, and Colton Dach to Edmonton, and Nick Foligno to Minnesota.
Davidson and Kekalainen already made a significant transaction with the Byram/Greenway deal last June, and the Sabres could be looking to add a versatile veteran forward (who the Sabres GM is familiar with based on his playing internationally for Finland) on an expiring contract closer to the deadline.
Teravainen has an eight-team no-trade list and a $5.4 million cap hit in the final year of his deal, which might make it necessary for Chicago to retain salary to get an asset, but the cost of a draft pick might be what Buffalo is willing to give up for some late-season offensive help.