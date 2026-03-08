Sabres Battle For First Place With Matchup Against Tampa Bay

The Sabres have earned at least one point in 13 of their last 15 contests (12-2-1), including wins in each of their last six games. It marks the first time Buffalo has registered multiple winning streaks of at least six games since it recorded winning streaks of six, seven and eight games in 2005-06. A win tonight would mark the fourth time in franchise history that the Sabres have earned multiple winning streaks of seven or more games in a single season. They also did so in 2006-06 (7 games, 8 games), 1983-84 (7 games, 10 games) and 1975-76 (7 games, 8 games). Since Dec. 9, the Sabres ranked first among all NHL teams in wins (27), regulation wins (24) and points (56).