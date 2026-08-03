Sabres Prospect Profile - Dylan Dumont

The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, and the organization’s developmental model has begun to yield results, with 2023 first-rounder Zach Benson making an impact in the playoffs and 2024 top pick Konsta Helenius appearing as one of the AHL’s top prospects the last two seasons.