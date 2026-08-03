Sabres Prospect Profile - Dylan Dumont

17-year-old winger scored 28 goals for QMJHL Drummondville last season
The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, and the organization’s developmental model has begun to yield results, with 2023 first-rounder Zach Benson making an impact in the playoffs and 2024 top pick Konsta Helenius appearing as one of the AHL’s top prospects the last two seasons.
Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. These players are all 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 82 NHL games.
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36 Dylan Dumont - Right Wing (Drummondville - QMJHL)
The Sabres late in the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo selected one of the youngest players eligible in QMJHL winger Dylan Dumont with their final pick at 188th overall. The 17-year-old made the jump from the Under-18 Quebec AAA league in 2024-25, after finishing second in the league with 31 goals in 42 games to the QMJHL.
With Drummondville, the 6’ 0”, 168 lb. winger began to score regularly as he became acclimated to the Q, and finished the season with a club-leading 28 goals. According to Elite Prospects, Dumont was successful at “executing whatever the play demanded, pushing back defenders off the rush, rushed the net, and made passing
plays under pressure. Knowing when and how to move, he consistently delivered the puck to teammates, pushing the play up the ice and creating scoring chances near the net.”
Normally, selecting a CHL player set a two-year clock on signing a draftee, but with the new rules of the collective bargaining agreement, players like Dumont can play those two years and commit to an NCAA club, which would allow the Sabres to maintain their exclusive rights.