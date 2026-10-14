Sabres Prospect Update - 2024 Draftees

The Minnesota native was part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning squad at the WJC in 2025, and is one of a slew of young right-handed blueliners in the Sabres prospect pipeline. The 20-year-old scored five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 33 games as a freshman with Minnesota-Duluth in 2024-25, and has had a slight uptick in his offensive numbers as a sophomore last season with the Bulldogs (3 goals, 9 assists in 40 games). Kleber has size (6’6”, 225 lb.), is an excellent skater and a solid two-way defender, but is not expected to be an offensive driver in the pros.