Sabres Prospect Update - 2025 Draftees - Part 1

The 19-year-old is a product of the Slavia Praha program in Czechia, and played for his country at the World Junior Under-18’s. After being selected by the Sabres in the fourth round, Kucharcik came to North America to play in the USHL for Youngstown, where a number of Buffalo prospects have played before heading to the NCAA. In 35 games with the Phantoms, the young center had 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists). This season as a freshman at Miami (OH), where he is teammates with 2026 first rounder Ilya Morozov, and he is currently leading the club with 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) and 21 penalty minutes in 10 games.