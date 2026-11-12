Sabres Prospect Update - 2025 Draftees - Part 1

Buffalo Sabres
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Michael Augello
Michael Augello
Nov 12, 2026 8:24 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 8:24 PM
Ninth overall pick Radim Mrtka is making the transition from the WHL to professional hockey with AHL Rochester
Here is the first update on the Buffalo Sabres prospect selected in 2025
Radim Mrtka - D - 9th overall
After getting a brief look in the American Hockey League at the beginning and end of last season, the big righty blueliner is now a full-time pro with the Amerks. Mrtka came to play in North America with Seattle in late November 2024 and benefitted from playing a full season in junior and for Czechia at the World Juniors in Minneapolis. After returning to the Thunderbirds, he posted nearly the exact stats he did in 2025 (1 goal, 33 assists) in 43 games.
The 19-year-old is eligible to play for his country at the 2027 World Junior in Alberta this December, and while not expected to be a big point producer in the pros, he is pointless in 13 games and has a club-worst -6 plus/minus with Rochester.
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David Bedkowski - D - 71st overall
After trading their second-round pick in the Connor Clifton/Conor Timmins deal, the Sabres again went defense and selected big righty Bedkowski out of the OHL Owen Sound Attack. The 19-year-old is a hard-hitting, defense-first blueliner who had 73 penalty minutes in his draft year. Last season, he was dealt midway through the season to Ottawa, and in 68 games, posted 29 points (5 goals, 24 assists) and 118 penalty minutes. This season with the 67’s, he has two assists in 15 games and is out with an upper-body injury after a fight with Oshawa Generals captain Harrison Franssen.
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Matous Kucharcik - C - 103rd overall
The 19-year-old is a product of the Slavia Praha program in Czechia, and played for his country at the World Junior Under-18’s. After being selected by the Sabres in the fourth round, Kucharcik came to North America to play in the USHL for Youngstown, where a number of Buffalo prospects have played before heading to the NCAA. In 35 games with the Phantoms, the young center had 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists). This season as a freshman at Miami (OH), where he is teammates with 2026 first rounder Ilya Morozov, and he is currently leading the club with 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) and 21 penalty minutes in 10 games.
Samuel Meloche - G - 116th overall
The Sabres continue to draft at least one goalie per year to add to their pipeline and Meloche joins Evgeny Prokhorov, Scott Ratzlaff, and Topias Leinonen. The 6’3” 198 lb. netminder started 51 games for Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL in 2025 and was the primary starter for the Huskies this season, going 33-13-3, with a 2.75 GAA and an .897 save %.
This season, after shifting to the Saint John Sea Dogs, Meloche is 8-4-1 in 13 games, with a 3.42 GAA and .885 save %.
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